OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — When you set foot in a baseball stadium it just feels like summer. Although, in late February, you have to use your imagination.

The playing surfaces at the Lake Country Dockhounds stadium in Oconomowoc are still snow covered, and some seats have icicles on them. Still, baseball season is on the horizon.

Lisa Kelenic is one of the Lake Country Dockhounds owners and helps oversee operations. Kelenic said the team is already beginning the process of hiring for seasonal positions to get an early start.

“Not only do we have the Dockhounds season quickly coming upon us in May, but we have a lot of high school and college teams that also start playing here as early as March,” said Kelenic.

The team is looking to hire for a wide range of game day roles, from ushers to bartenders, and more.

Nick Randgaard started out as an intern with the team and also worked in seasonal positions before taking on a full-time management role. He said no matter what your position, working around baseball games is a fun environment.

“You are so close to the action and you really feel like you are a part of it, and it feels awesome internally knowing you are a part of staging that,” said Randgaard.

The Dockhounds are hosting two upcoming Job Fairs, on March 6 and 11, where people interested in seasonal roles are invited to come out and learn about the positions available. To learn more about the team’s hiring and details on the job fairs, you can visit the hiring website.