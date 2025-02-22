MADISON, Wis. — Monday marks three years since Russia invaded Ukraine, kicking off the brutal, long-running war.

For Ukrainians living in Wisconsin, there are mixed emotions ahead of this looming anniversary.

Inesa Zolotarenko co-owns Touch of Ukraine with her mother and another partner. All are from Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine.

“We were without ideas of what we can do, and people needed work here,” Zolotarenko said. “It’s why we’re open.”

Zolotarenko said she loves showcasing her culture and hospitality to customers. She said she thinks about her friends and family still in Ukraine every day.

“You have many friends and many relationships there,” Zolotarenko said. “Every day [there is a] bomb attack in your city, in your street, everything.”

Over the years, Zolotarenko and her partners have tried to give back in any way they can. All her workers at the restaurant are Ukrainian refugees.

They also sell T-shirts and donate a portion of proceeds to Ukrainian aid organizations.

Three years in, Zolotarenko still questions why it happened.

“We can’t understand this,” she said. “Why this war? For what? Ukrainians are very peaceful people. Very friendly.”

“We’re trying it,” said Janet Leino, who came to visit Touch of Ukraine for the first time with a friend Saturday. “Of course we want to support Ukraine, especially these days.”

Zolotarenko said the support helps to motivate her.

“We have many regular customers, and they like our food and we feel this support,” she said. “I’ve been very happy that people like our food and our hospitality.”

She and her staff keep going, hoping for an end to the war.

“I dream only that peace will come soon,” Zolotarenko said.