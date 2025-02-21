Following a review by the newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brook Rollins, the U.S. Department of Agriculture released $20 million in funding for farmers.

The funding will be put toward contracts that were already used for the Enviornmental Quality Incentive Program, the Conservation Stewardship Program and the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program. Originally, the money was part of the Inflation Reduction Act, which the Trump administration froze.

“After careful review, it is clear some of the funding went to programs that had nothing to do with agriculture – which is why we are still reviewing – whereas other funding was directed to farmers and ranchers who have since made investments in these programs. We will honor our commitments to American farmers and ranchers, and we will ensure they have the support they need to be the most competitive in the world,” Rollins said in a press release.

These programs are typically used for farmers to implement conservation practices on their farms, and conserve farmland. Rollins said there would be a continued review of additional funding for programs that are focused on supporting farmers and ranchers.

David Fisher, president of the New York Farm Bureau, is grateful that New York farmers will be able to utilize the funding they were promised but would like to see other programs included.

“While we are greatly encouraged that this first tranche of funding restoration includes the Enviornmental Quality Incentive Program, the Conservation Stewardship Program and the Agricultural Conservation easement Program, we will continue to work with Secretary Rollins and the USDA to release more funding, especially for the Rural Energy for America Program,” Fisher said in a statement.

In New York in 2023, the Inflation Reduction Act funded 130 projects under EQUIP, CSP and ACEP programs totaling nearly $2.5 million. The Rural Energy for America Program funded 80 projects with just over $12 million.

"We continue to share our concerns with Congress and members of the public policy team in Washington now meeting with key legislators and elected officials. We remain optimistic that Secretary Rollins and the USDA will honor all previous funding contracts made directly with farmers,” Fisher said.