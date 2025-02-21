MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — When Hurricanes Helene and Milton impacted the Sarasota area, Longboat Key was one of the islands that received significant damage.

One resort just fully reopened earlier this week, and people were eager to return.

Visitors like Paul Will his fiancée, Jolanta, have been coming to Longboat Key for years and is relieved to see the resort back open





The director of the resort, Sam McCarter, says the damages totaled to more than half a million dollars

Paul Will has been coming to Longboat Key for years and is relieved to see the resort back open.

“We’ve been coming to the SeaHorse Beach Resort for 14 years and coming to the island for almost 23 years," he said.

Will and his fiancée, Jolanta, come to Longboat Key every year. They love the area and reconnect with their friend, Sam McCarter, the director of the resort.

But this year was different.

"From what we were hearing and seeing, we were very concerned," Paul said.

The group saw pictures of the destruction from the hurricanes. McCarter says the damages, which cost more than half a million dollars to repair, turned this peaceful resort into something different.

“Water came in underneath the door walls, and there were probably several inches — maybe a little more — in each of the units on the downstairs level. The problem was that even with that small amount of water, the drywall absorbs it and brings it up, and the kitchen cabinets absorb it too," McCarter said.

After more than four months of remediation and renovation, Will now gets to stay in the same room he’s been in for years.

"First of all, it’s the view. You never get tired of it," he said.

And he never has, which is why he invites his family and grandkids to join him for the tradition.

“We have fun, but now it’s added youthful fun," he said.

These two will hold this place close to their hearts for years to come.