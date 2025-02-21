NEWBURGH, N.Y. — Residents in Newburgh now have access to a new Freshtown Marketplace. A grand-opening and ribbon-cutting celebration was held on Friday along North Plank Road.

Noah Katz, president of Freshtown Marketplace, said the new store aims to provide quality food items at an affordable price.

“We have been planning this store for a better part of a year or more," Katz said. "We are going to give the residents of Newburgh a world-class store with low prices.”

Whether you're shopping for organic fruits and vegetables or bakery items, Freshtown Marketplace may be a convenient grocery store for you.

New Windsor resident Regina Robinson said she couldn't wait for the store doors to open.

"I kept coming through here since last month," Robinson said. "This man told me that the store was going to be open at the end of last month. It wasn't, so I looked online and it said it was opening today...I figured I'd come out, check it out. It's a beautiful store."

Robinson said she's looking forward to taking advantage of the readily-available lunch items.

"It's a good enviornment," Robinson said. "I really enjoyed walking around the store."