MILWAUKEE — Findorff is in charge of construction projects across Wisconsin, and for the first time ever, the company is entirely owned by its workforce.

Mike Smarelli started as a carpenter at Findorff 35 years ago, and now oversees most of the company’s projects in the Milwaukee area as a general superintendent.

“Getting to know people, whether it's within Findorff the clients that we work with, the subcontractors, really is a small nucleus of people that you really get used to,” Smarelli said.

Now, he and many of his coworkers are becoming part-owners of the company, thanks to Findorff transitioning to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP).

Through an ESOP, workers become shareholders in the company as part of their retirement plan and get a share of company profits. The longer they work there, the larger their payout will be at the end.

Matt Breunig, Findorff’s vice president of operations, believes it’s the best move to retain and attract good people and maintain a strong company culture.

“As we look forward to the future and what we could do to make sure that we were doing what's in the best interest of our employees, but also to set Findorff up for success long into the future,” Breunig said.

Transitioning to this business model is on the rise in the U.S. Since 2016, an average of 251 ESOPs have been created every year, according to the National Center for Employee Ownership (NCEO).

In Wisconsin, there are currently more than 200 ESOPs. Ryan Kauth advocates for them as the executive director of the Wisconsin Center for Employee Ownership (WICEO).

“There are more ESOPs happening now in Wisconsin than there were, say, a few years ago,” Kauth said. “So, there's a handful a year and pretty soon we'll have two handfuls a year. I think that momentum will keep going.”

The NCEO found that voluntary quit rates at ESOP companies are roughly one third the national average. Employee owners who are part of ESOPs have, on average, more than double the retirement savings, compared to those not part of an ESOP.

“They've identified employee ownership as a good thing, especially for retaining local businesses and local communities,” Kauth said.

Smarelli said transitioning to an ESOP has made him feel more invested in staying with Findorff even longer.

“To me, this is just another extension on obviously a larger scale where the work that you put in and everything you do in your day to day matters and there will be a payout in the end,” he said.