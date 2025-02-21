LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rising egg prices forced Daniela Trice's hand.

What You Need To Know Egg prices continue to climb across the nation



Louisville establishment, the Cottage Inn & Restaurant, has dropped its breakfast menu as a result



The restaurant's owner said they're best known for lunch and dinner and didn't think serving breakfast was worth it



A bird flu outbreak among producers has led to a shortage of eggs

According to data from Purdue University, the price of a dozen large eggs has been steadily rising since 2023. In Dec. 2023, the price of a dozen eggs was $2.51, before that rose to $2.72 in June 2024.

At the close of 2024, the cost hovered above $4 for a dozen eggs.

Trice and the owners of Cottage Inn & Restaurant at Eastern Parkway and Bradley Avenue decided it's not worth serving eggs and breakfast altogether. The eatery dropped its breakfast menu Feb. 18.

“When it came down to looking at labor costs, looking at prices, especially of eggs, it was just a culmination of different things," Trice said. "We were like, you know what, let’s just call it."

Trice and her husband bought the restaurant in Oct. 2022, but the building has been in business in some fashion for 99 years. Trice said cases of eggs are costing triple and quadruple what they did several months ago.

“Now, the last time I checked, they were $130 to $150 a case," Trice said. "The same case that we used to buy for an average of maybe $30.”

Trice added Cottage Inn is known for serving lunch and dinner and had only served a breakfast menu for about a year. While chain restaurants like Waffle House have added an egg surcharge, Trice and her husband said they've decided to focus on what they know best.

“Fried chicken, chicken livers and pork chops, those are our biggest sellers,” Trice said.

Cottage Inn is open Tuesdays through Sundays and opens at 10:30 a.m. Trice said the restaurant finished a busy stretch with Louisville hosting the National Farm Machinery Show earlier this month.