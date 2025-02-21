Nearly 290 workers at a Sullivan County Frito Lay factory will be out of a job come May 12, leaving local officials to work quickly to try and assist this workforce in the coming months.

This follows PepsiCo laying off one-third of its Orange County workforce last year, at its Middletown plant. Liberty’s PepsiCo plant has employed residents of Sullivan County for more than two decades.

Liberty Town Supervisor Frank DeMayo says he is working alongside county officials, workforce development and the chamber of commerce to try and find roles for these workers. DeMayo adds that he hopes the building can still be a vital part of the local economy going forward.

“I don't know what PepsiCo's planning to do with it," he said. "Hopefully they sell it to another business that maybe could turn around and hire these folks. We don't know yet. But the Partnership for Economic Development will engage heavily in that.”

In a statement, PepsiCo Foods USA says:

"This plant has played a vital role in producing our beloved PopCorners brand, but the pace of growth for this product line paired with broader industry pace of growth has made it difficult to sustain the site's long-term viability... We have notified our workforce and are working closely with our employees and local community officials to provide a supportive transition.”