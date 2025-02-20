In a letter to the University Senate, Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud said that while nothing is guaranteed, he does not anticipate any major changes to the university’s budget.

“As I sit here today, I do not expect to impose blanket hiring freezes. I do not expect to freeze salaries or benefits. I do expect that we will be investing in key opportunities and initiatives that the university and its schools and colleges are pursuing. I believe there are relatively few universities that can confidently say those things right now, so that should be somewhat reassuring to all,” the letter said.

The budget for Fiscal Year 2025 remains in balance, and Syverud expects there to be a "very small" surplus when it closes on June 30. Planning for Fiscal year 2026 will come with challenges due to the uncertainty and changes, but it is expected that the university will propose and approve a budget which starts on July 1.

“But all that said, our budgets are foreseeably going to be tighter in the coming year than they have been, and we need to be prudent in managing our expenses if we hope to continue investing in our people,” Syverud said in the letter.

Changes from the federal government could impact accreditation policy and practices, student loans and the taxation of university endowments, among other things, the letter said.