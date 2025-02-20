OSHKOSH, Wis. — With a few hours before opening up for the day, Oshkosh-based Sturgeon Spirits Craft Distillery owner Karl Lowenstein reflected on his hobby that turned into a retirement career.

“I went from 5 gallons distilling at a time, to now 150 gallons of distilling at a time. It’s been a challenge on the up-scaling side of things but it’s been really great,” explained Lowenstein.

He offers 150 different infusions to the spirits he creates on-site. He said his favorite is a lavender gin and tonic. He gets experimental with some, including a cake-flavored vodka.

“So we’re taking their base spirit like a vodka or a gin or a rum and then we add things to it like this one,” explained Lowenstein. “Look at this one, pickles. Literal pickle vodka.”

Lowenstein hasn’t created a sturgeon flavored drink yet, but the season means a lot to his young business.

“It brings people out. Particularly with our theme, we get a lot of people who are just out celebrating the season. We really sold a lot of bottles in the last couple weeks,” said Lowenstein.

His business isn’t on the lake but bars and restaurants with Department of Natural Resources registration stations nearby benefit from the extra foot traffic. Jerry’s Bar owner Scott Engel explained a friendly wager he made with the owner of Wendt’s On the Lake.

“As of yesterday, we were both tied with 11 fish over 100 pounds. We figured a side bet, loser has to go to the other establishment and do a $250 bar tab,” said Engel.

He said the bet is all in good fun, but the sturgeon season is a serious shot in the arm for his family business.

“It helps you do a few extra things you may need to do to your place, said Engel. “I’ve had a very solid year this year for the business and very thankful for it.”

Last year, poor ice conditions kept many off the lakes, which ended up being a positive for Sturgeon Spirits.

“We were overwhelmed during opening day last year. When they couldn’t go on the ice, they went out and had a cocktail,” said Lowenstein. “This year, there’s thousands and thousands of people out there. That’s why we went out to them.”

He said the Alcohol Modernization Act signed into Wisconsin law last year allowed Sturgeon Spirits to bring their tasting room to the ice.

“We were the first ever legal bar on the ice in Wisconsin. Lots of people stopped by and took samples out to their shanties. People walked out from shore just to take part in it,” said Lowenstein.

Both owners agreed that the unique sturgeon season means a lot for many local businesses around the lake.