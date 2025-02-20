LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Craig Greenberg, D-Louisville, approved a new contract with the development group behind the groundbreaking project at the historic Louisville Gardens, the city said in a release.

The 6,000-seat arena that opened in 1905 will become Louisville's first-ever dedicated soundstage for film and television production. It hosted sporting events and concerts before closing in 2008 and has been used for storage since.

According to the city, Greenberg is allocating $10 million of Kentucky General Assembly funding toward the project. The redevelopment includes two indoor soundstages to accommodate feature-length film productions, commercials and short-term shoots. Along with 40,000 square feet of production space, the project also proposes 40,000 square feet of offices that will be leased to production companies using the venue.

Construction is expected to begin later this year. Once completed, the Louisville Gardens Sound Stages will create more than 50 full-time jobs with an hourly wage of $58, the city said.

“As Louisville’s burgeoning film industry continues to grow, the Louisville Gardens Sound Stages will be the perfect venue for production companies looking for a new, world-class space to make films, TV shows, commercials and more,” Greenberg said. "The project creates jobs, repurposes a historic vacant building and adds to the great momentum we're experiencing in downtown Louisville."

Louisville Gardens Sound Stages is a partnership between Unbridled Films, Sylmar Studios and Poe Companies, all of which have experience in film production and real estate development.

"Infrastructure such as the Louisville Gardens Sound Stages enables more and larger productions to consider Kentucky as their filming location, creating more jobs in the creative and technical sectors, as well as supporting businesses," said Merry-Kay Poe, Unbridled Films. "We are thrilled to repurpose this historic piece of Louisville history as a state-of-the-art facility for film and media production."

"Sylmar Studios is looking forward to being part of this growing industry in Kentucky," said Tony Guanci, Sylmar Studios CEO.

Former Mayor Greg Fischer announced in Dec. 2022 that Louisville Metro Government signed a letter of intent with River City Entertainment Group to explore transforming Louisville Gardens into soundstages for film production. Remediation of the building began in 2022 and ended in March 2024. Louisville Metro amended the letter of intent in July 2024.