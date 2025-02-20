CLEVELAND — For those who love the outdoors, the Cleveland Metroparks might have the summer job just for you.

The parks system is looking to fill 1,000 positions for its spring and summer season across its reservations, golf courses, zoo, marinas and in its food services.

Cleveland Metroparks will host its annual job fair on Saturday, March 15, from 10 a.m. to noon at Stillwater Place, 3900 Wildlife Way, Cleveland within the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

Positions are available for ages 16 and up, offering a 40-hour workweek ranging from spring through mid-October. Employees receive competitive wages, discounts and access to employee activities.

Attendees are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resume, and to pre-register for the job fair by clicking here.

Details about the positions and online applications can be found here.