PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Treasure Island commissioners want more information, as they continue talks on waiving permit fees for people who want to elevate or tear down their homes after Hurricane Helene.

Commissioners held a workshop on the topic Tuesday night. Commissioners asked City Manager Chuck Anderson to get them numbers on how many permits have already been issued.

The next meeting is scheduled for March 4.

Members agreed they want the waivers to be available to residents, who were living in their homes when the hurricane hit and not developers buying up properties.

Treasure Island resident Tom Lance said his Sunset Beach home has flooded four times in four years, and he's planning to elevate it. He said he wants commissioners to approve the waivers.

"This is not free,” he said of the detailed process. “I know there's an Elevate Florida program that's out there in the starts, but we're putting a tremendous amount of money forward because we like the community."