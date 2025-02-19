OHIO — As craft retailer Joann prepares to close 500 locations across the U.S., including more than 30 in Ohio, stores have begun going-out-of-business sales.

What You Need To Know Joann announced last week it's shutting down hundreds of stores in several states



There will be just five stores left in Ohio after more than 30 store closures coming in the next few months



Joann is not accepting returns or gift cards, and it's pausing discounts

According to Joann’s restructuring website, stores are not accepting gift cards and discounts for military members, teachers, health care professionals and more have also been paused. Additionally, Joann said it’s not accepting returns.

The sales come after the retailer announced in a memo last week that it’s closing hundreds of locations after filing for bankruptcy a second time.

“This was a very difficult decision to make, given the major impact we know it will have on our Team Members, our customers and all of the communities we serve. A careful analysis of store performance and future strategic fit for the Company determined which stores should remain operating as usual at this time. Right-sizing our store footprint is a critical part of our efforts to ensure the best path forward for JOANN,” Joann wrote in a statement.

It’s not known when the stores will close, but according to notices submitted to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, employees at a handful of Joann locations are set to be laid off in March. Joann did say on its website that store closings are flexible, with some coming sooner rather than later.

According to the notices, Joann plans to layoff more than 660 employees at its Hudson headquarters, as well as 116 employees at West Jefferson/Madison fulfillment center by the end of March. Another notice shows it plans to layoff 359 employees at the Hudson distribution center, as well as 662 at the Hudson support center.

Here is a list of store closures: