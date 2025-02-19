ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Finding parking at the Orlando International Airport (MCO) can be a struggle. That’s why leaders with the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority are working to improve the experience for travelers as they see an increase in demand.

Traveler Francheska Flores is flying out today from MCO. She rented a car and had to return it at the South Park Place Economy Lot.

“Getting from the terminal, dropping somebody off to get to the parking lot, was actually really easy. I think once you get into the overflow, though, there isn’t a lot of signage. And so that would be one thing that I think they could improve on,” Flores said.

As GOAA officials have seen an increase in demand with more people traveling through the airport, improving parking has been one of their goals. They want to pave the overflow parking at The South Park Place Economy Lot.

At a board meeting Wednesday afternoon, one item on the agenda signaled a notification to board members that the aviation authority plans to issue a Request for Statement of Qualifications (RFSQ) to vendors that can provide asphalt paving services at the South Park Place Economy Lot. These are currently grass lots. The RFSQ has not been issued yet but would apply to Lots E through H.

This overhead photo shows some of the lots in question. (Courtesy of GOAA)

Although this move would not create additional parking spots, it would make it easier and more convenient for travelers like Flores.

“I’ve been to other places where you’ve had to park in the grass, and especially during inclement weather, it is not fun," Flores said. "And I think it just is one of those things that adds stress to something that’s already, like, time sensitive and things. So, I think eliminating that just makes it a more useful adventure for everybody.”

Airport officials said paving the area will increase customer convenience as they try to keep up with demand.

“I think if this is going to be your first impression of Orlando, I think it would be really important just to make sure that everything looks cohesive and that it’s modern. So, I think that would be a great idea to pave the rest of the lot,” Flores said.

As the need for parking accommodations has increased, officials have implemented a number of solutions — including opening three surface lots (Atlantis, Discovery and Endeavour) and implementing reserved parking.

They are also investing in a new parking guidance system for all MCO parking garages. Part of the new $13.5 million system was expected to be operational in at least one garage by Winter 2025 and operational throughout all four parking garages in 2027.