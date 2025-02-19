ORLANDO, Fla. — As Spectrum News 13 celebrates Black History Month, we’re highlighting an effort to help local black-owned businesses grow.

The Black Business Investment Fund provides grants through its Reverse the Red campaign and pitch competition for small businesses like the Legacy Cafe.

It’s a restaurant snuggled inside of the Heart of West Lakes Wellness Center that the owners want to feel like a home away from home.

It opened in 2023 and serves American and Caribbean cuisine inspired by years of family culture.

“I’m a third generation in the restaurant business and we believe in feeding hearts, and building communities one bite at a time,” said Legacy Cafe’s Director of Operations Brittney Brown.

Brown says some of her earliest memories were in the restaurant business working with her grandparents and father.

With the industry in her blood, she practically jumped at the opportunity to take over a place of her own.

“It was so awesome because there was an opportunity that came available through Lift Orlando to partner with them, to bring an establishment that had price sensitive options that customers really wanted and we decided that this was the place where we wanted to be,” Brown explained.

But finding the right location was just the first step.

While she had her family to help guide her, Brown says she knew financial help, and some consulting was needed. So she reached out to the Black Business Investment Fund for help.

“Just providing small businesses access to capital is not enough, and that’s why being able to provide that consulting and additional business support allows them to continue to thrive and grow,” said BBIF’s Director of Lending Trey Alston.

BBIF has been helping businesses for more than 30 years. They say they have invested more than $81 million into businesses to help them stay afloat.

“Anytime you get an opportunity to get a grant versus getting debt, it allows you to do a little bit more with some of the initial needs that you may have like hiring folks or bringing on software or equipment,” BBIF’s Director of Business Support Services Lamont Jackson explained.

They work with businesses across Florida and Georgia and have a big footprint locally.

“BBIF through our new market programs has invested in the Boys and Girls Club right here in West Lake as well as this wellness center,” said BBIF’s Director of Communications and Marketing Rhema Nnadi. “Even the Legacy Cafe is another example of how we’ve been able to have layered impact through our BBIF pitch competition.”

Legacy Cafe was awarded $15,000 through BBIF’s pitch competition, which gave them the freedom to not only stay out of the red, but to also hire within the community.

“For us, that grant was just what we needed so that way we could hire and be able to train people in our community and give them the skills that they needed to thrive in the culinary industry,” explained Brown.

It gave Brown confidence that she can run a successful business so she can continue her family legacy of passing the torch to the next generation.

“Listen, my son is ready to cook now! He has his chef coat and hat ready to go,” Brown shared. “He actually comes in after school, because he goes to school in district as well. He comes in after school and cleans the table and you know talk to the customers, so he’s getting a training now as well.”

For businesses hoping to apply for BBIF’s pitch competition, you can visit that site here.