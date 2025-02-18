LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Yum! Brands is relocating approximately 100 Louisville-based KFC corporate office employees to the KFC and Pizza Hut Global Headquarters in Texas, the company announced in a release.

The company said the relocation will occur over the next six months and is part of its plans to designate two brand headquarters in Plano, Texas and Irvine, California, where Taco Bell and Habit Burger & Grill are headquartered. Yum! Brands and the KFC Foundation will maintain corporate offices in Louisville.

Yum! Brands is also relocating 90 remote jobs over the next 18 months to the Texas and California-based campuses. Employees will receive relocation and transition support.

The goal is to encourage collaboration among employees, Yum! Brands said.

"These changes position us for sustainable growth and will help us better serve our customers, employees, franchisees and shareholders," said David Gibbs, Yum! Brands CEO. "Ultimately, bringing more of our people together on a consistent basis will maximize our unrivaled culture and talent as a competitive advantage. I'm confident this is another important step in growing our iconic restaurant brands globally."

Yum! Brands also said it will commemorate its "deep-rooted history" in Kentucky by providing a $1 million endowment to the University of Louisville College of Business to fund Yum!-sponsored scholarships for students. KFC will also continue its brand presence in Louisville with the ambition of building a "first-of-its-kind flagship restaurant."

Based in Louisville, Yum! Brands operates more than 61,000 restaurants in more than 155 countries under the KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and Habit Burger & Grill brands.