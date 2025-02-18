CLEVELAND — President Donald Trump last week signed an executive order to impose a 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum imports, a move he says will strengthen the domestic steel industry.

What You Need To Know President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order to impose a 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum imports



Jonathan Ernest, an economics professor at Case Western Reserve University, said those increased costs will be felt by consumers



Rick Carfagna, Senior Vice President of Global Affairs at the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, said steel and aluminum are used by Ohio manufacturers and distributors of things like cars, trucks, beer, soda and more



Both Ernest and Carfagna wonder whether the tariff will stay in place for the long haul, or if it is being used a leverage to get other benefits for the U.S.

Shares of local steel producer Cleveland-Cliffs soared immediately following Trump’s announcement, as economists suggest the tariff will lead to less competition and higher prices, but Jonathan Ernest, an economics professor at Case Western Reserve University, said those increased costs will be felt by consumers.

“Overall, it has a negative effect on the economy in terms of higher prices for consumers and more expensive to build and purchase things,” Ernest said.

Senior Vice President of Global Affairs at the Ohio Chamber of Commerce Rick Carfagna said steel and aluminum are used by Ohio manufacturers and distributors of things like cars, trucks, beer, soda and more. He said while the tariff could mean more jobs at places like Cleveland-Cliffs, it could also mean higher costs on everyday items for Ohioans.

“You’re going to see increased production from Ohio-based companies and United States-based companies,” Carfagna said. “But, you’re also going to see a real increase in prices at the end of the day by consumers.”

Carfagna said the tariff could also affect construction costs, as the state works to complete several mega projects meant to spur economic growth in the region, like the Intel chip fabrication plant or Honda’s “Electric Vehicle Hub”

But, he said, the Chamber of Commerce is not yet ruling out the possibility that this tariff is just another negotiating tactic being used by the Trump administration. He cites the president’s recent decision to impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico, only to pause them after coming to agreements with those country’s leaders.

“If there is kind of a greater goal in mind, and the tariffs are going to help move the needle to get reforms or get some other net benefit for the United States, well, then it’s an appropriate use of tariffs as a point of leverage,” he said.

Ernest also wonders what the ultimate goal of the tariff could be, saying in order for the U.S. to see a significant increase in federal revenue, it would have to be in place for a long time.

“Rather, it seems like it’s being more used in a game theoretical way where we’re using them to, elicit concessions from whichever other companies and nations that they’re affecting, in order to get them to concede in some other sort of way,” Ernest said.

Cleveland-Cliffs did not respond to a request for comment.

In a statement, Pennsylvania-based steel producer, U.S. Steel, said “U. S. Steel applauds President Trump’s bold leadership on tariffs to defend American steelmaking. Tariffs paired with innovative technology and investment will have U. S. Steel poised to lead a new Golden Age of American steelmaking. America must aggressively confront the global threat posed by Chinese dominance in steel production.”