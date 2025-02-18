TEXAS — Winner, winner, chicken dinner!

The Layne’s Chicken Fingers franchise, which was founded in College Station and based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, is opening two new locations in Texas. The two new Texas locations will be located in Tyler and San Marcos. This brings the total number of stores in Texas to 15.

The new Texas locations:

4040 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler, Texas

1617 Aquarena Springs, San Marcos, Texas

There will be a third location opening in Virgina.

Known for their crispy chicken tenders, the franchise says they’re introducing new menu items such as new sauces, chicken sandwiches, wraps and milkshakes.

A Houston-native and entrepreneur is opening the San Marcos location as part of a multi-unit deal.

“I’ve always wanted to build something lasting, and Layne’s gives me the chance to set up a family enterprise that could continue for generations,” said Kara. “San Marcos is the perfect market to start that journey. This location is just the beginning of my plans to grow with Layne’s.”

The Layne’s franchise says they have plans to reach 100 units in markets across the country. The top markets the franchise is looking to expand in are Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona, New Mexico and Florida.

“We are incredibly excited to open these three new restaurants in February and share the Layne’s experience with even more customers,” said Samir Wattar, chief operating officer. “Our goal is to make Layne’s a household name, and this expansion is one more step in the right direction.”