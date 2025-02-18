CLEVELAND — Brandon Chrostowski has been serving up French cuisine since 2007, kicking off his career as the founder, president and CEO of EDWINS Leadership Restaurant & Institute.

He opened the restaurant's Shaker Heights location in 2013, and its since become a hot spot for dining on burgundy snails and learning culinary and hospitality skills behind the bar and in the kitchen.

What You Need To Know EDWINS Leadership Restaurant & Institute offers a culinary and hospitality program to incarcerated adults, helping them build a foundation for long-term success through food More than 60% of people who’ve served time behind bars will be arrested again within three years, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce The restaurant reports its graduates record a 95% employment rate and less than 1% recidivism The grand opening of the new location in Cleveland Heights will be on Saturday, March 1

“Twenty years ago, I had an idea that the restaurant could change the world through food and education,” Chrostowski said. “Because I had a troubled past when I was younger, in and out of jails, I had a chef mentor me. But, this is how EDWINS started. Just a break, a mentor and an idea.”

Incarcerated adults get a fresh start at EDWINS. Now the restaurant is getting a fresh start of its own.

The restaurant is hosting its final of night of service in Shaker Heights on Monday. Still, Chrostowski said it isn’t a permanent good bye, instead, reaching the edge of a new beginning. The establishment is relocating, and will move to the former Jazz bar and restaurant Nighttown in Cleveland Heights.

Chrostowski said there’s only one reason for the big move: size.

“We need bigger classroom space, and that Old Nighttown location, even with our two restaurants combined, it’s still bigger by 2000 square feet,” he said. “So we’ll have a bigger classroom, bigger environment to learn in, so we’re really excited.”

Still, he said, the night is about celebrating over a decade of cooking, making memories, and above all, connecting with the community.

“It’s also had that special mission of, that really reflects Cleveland as a whole. You’re a second chance city, and we’re a second chance restaurant,” Chrostowski said.

Dining in has become routine for many locals, like Kalyn Hanselman Myers, who said the people are what keep her and her family coming back each month.

“We always go to every graduation dinner,” she said. “It’s always so much fun to see a class that comes in and day one, and then seeing them progress to the end, and when they cook this fabulous meal that they do on their own.”

Hanselman-Myers and other customers said they’re sad to see EDWINS move, but are ready to reorder their favorite dishes at the revamped restaurants.

“It’s the end of an era. That’s why we’re here tonight. We’ve been coming for ten years, so I’m excited for what happens next,” Hanselman-Myers said.

Until then, Chrostowski said he has one message for dining room regulars and other northeast Ohio residents.

“Thank you northeast Ohio, Cleveland. You have put this on a place nationally that’s been represented [at] this location here in Shaker Square,” Chrostowski said. “So I can’t thank you enough.”