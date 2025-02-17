GRESHAM, Wis. — The past two winters have been anything but usual for both outdoor enthusiasts and businesses with ties to snow-related activities.

Now, there’s hope for at least a brief period, with snow on the ground.

What You Need To Know Snowmobile trails recently opened in many parts of northeastern Wisconsin



A mostly brown, snowless winter has impacted many snow-related businesses



Snowmobiling adds roughly $92 million to the state’s economy

Collin Klipstine has been waiting for this day for about a year.

“Last year was definitely rough,” the Pulaski resident said. “We only had about a week of actual riding we were able to do, so last year we didn’t spend the money.”

Klipstine and others were recently riding the Mountain-Bay State Trail in Shawano County.

“It’s very important to everybody here, up north, everywhere. It’s going to help out all the businesses everywhere around,” he said.

According to the state Office of Outdoor Recreation, outdoor activities contributed $11.2 billion to the state’s economy in 2023.

About $92 million of that comes from snow-related activities.

Diane Nolan is the general manager of the Lumberyard Bar & Grill in Bonduel. She sees the direct connection between snow and business.

“The bar is pretty full on a Saturday here. With the snowmobilers, it doubles our business,” Nolan said.

Rideable snow may be late, but Tyler Rosin of the Bonduel Polar Bears Snowmobile Club said they’ll make the most of it.

“Ideally, it’d be like two years ago where we’ll get some nice snow until maybe mid-March,” he said. “After that, if you can go any longer than that, it’s an extreme added bonus.”

Klipstine said he planned on logging between 70 and 80 miles on his first ride of the season.

“This is awesome. I’ve been waiting for it all year long,” he said. “I’m ready.”