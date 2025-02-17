AUSTIN, Texas — People across the country took to Tesla showrooms to protest the company's CEO, Elon Musk, and his involvement with the Trump administration, including in the Lone Star State.

A little over a dozen people stood outside the Tesla showroom at The Domain, a shopping center in Austin, on Saturday to protest Musk. It's not known if this movement has a specific leader, but in a post on BlueSky, actor and filmmaker Alex Winter urged people to get behind the effort.

We have Musk protest events popping up at Tesla showrooms and plants all over the country and many more here and worldwide. Join or create your own event at Teslatakedown.com



[image or embed] — Alex Winter (@alexwinter.com) February 13, 2025 at 1:37 PM

Plans for the protest gained traction on social media under the hashtags “Tesla Takeover” and “Tesla Takedown.” Austin’s was just one of over three dozen protests listed, according to Action Network, the website that tracks the protest locations. The webpage also urged Tesla owners and stockholders to sever ties with the company and “join the picket lines.”

Tesla relocated its headquarters from California to Central Texas in 2021 and is now one of Austin’s biggest employers.