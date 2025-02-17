MILWAUKEE — Nearly five years ago, Milwaukeean Stephanie Fields decided she wanted to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

As she started experimenting with a keto diet, others in her community took notice, often asking her to cook for them.

That’s when she began her business, My Keto Corner. She began by selling online and offering meal prep for others.

But she had a larger goal to reach more people in the city and educate them about processed foods.

Her church friend Emerald Mills’ idea of creating a food market was an answer to that pursuit.

“When I found out what she was doing with this particular market, that intrigued me, because my end goal in the business is to be able to have My Keto Corner… where I can offer people an alternative to fast food,” Fields said. “You can come in here (the market). During breakfast, you can get one of my biscuit sandwiches, instead of going to McDonald’s.”

The Diverse Dining Market opened in 2024, with a goal to uplift minority restaurant entrepreneurs.

Mills said the concept of Diverse Dining started almost six years ago, as she hosted monthly events at various restaurants throughout the city. These conversations, usually focused on equity, revolved around issues happening in Milwaukee and invited people from different backgrounds to come together.

But then Mills noticed something alarming.

“Since we started Diverse Dining six years ago, over half of the minority restaurants that we hosted Diverse Dinings at closed," she said. "A lot of them for financial reasons, others for just other operational reasons."

Only 2% of restaurant owners are Black in Wisconsin and only 15% are minorities, according to a report by the National Restaurant Association. Wisconsin ranks 50th among other states for the rate of minority business ownership.

Mills said seeing the stats drove her to want to do something beyond facilitating conversations.

The Diverse Dining Market on Wisconsin Avenue in downtown Milwaukee was her answer. It hosts various food vendors, which she said will rotate in the future.

She said the idea is to help businesses get their own brick and mortar location through coaching on how to run a business. It also opens them up to less risk of having to close down a business if their endeavor doesn’t work out.

“The goal is, of course, to not just have entrepreneurs utilize the space, but to ensure that they grow and succeed,” Mills said.

As one of the vendors in the space, Fields said she’s already feeling the impact. She said the space has helped get her business name out in areas where she previously wouldn’t have had the opportunity.

It’s also given her the experience of opening and closing a business as well as the background on how to do tasks, such as take inventory.

“It’s so much more helpful because you don’t have all of it on your shoulders, but you get to experience it without all the main responsibilities of it,” Fields said.

She said the connections she’s making through Mills’ contacts and conversations in the space will also be a big help when she decides to pursue her own storefront.

Two other vendors currently occupy the space alongside Fields: Chucho’s Red Tacos and Mister Bar-B-Que. There’s also an area that features other pre-made food from local entreprenuers.

“If we’re able to unite and help each other — that’s why I think this is an amazing idea,” Fields said.

However, the Diverse Dining Market serves a dual purpose. When it closes down for the day, it becomes a space for important conversations.

The concept originates from Mills’ earlier business model, but it now has a physically more permanent space. Mills said many people have left discussions feeling vulnerable.

She said she’s met at least five friends through these talks that she wouldn’t have otherwise met. It’s also given vendors access to build their network.

“I think that especially with everything that’s happening as a country and as a nation, it’s really difficult for people to have… conversations with their coworkers or their neighbors,” Mills said. “A certain conversation, people just stay away from them like the plague because there’s such an uncomfortableness and attention and a fear of offense and things like that, where we just were able to have them.”

An upcoming conversation event at the Diverse Dining Market will focus on the Reconstruction era, a time period following the Civil War when the U.S. worked to integrate freed slaves into society. Guest speaker Ashley Miner, a historian and educator, will talk about the power of literacy and unity during this time period.

Mill said it will also explore how these same themes can inspire change in the modern day.

“I think to refocus, and especially with all of the changes that are that are happening right now, to get people to kind of better focus on how they can effectively control the narrative of their, you know, life and family,” she said.

“Reconstruction Revisited: The Power of Literacy & Collective Action” will take place on Thursday, Feb. 20 from 6-8 p.m. You can register for it, here.

The Diverse Dining Market is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.