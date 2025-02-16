TAMPA, Fla. — Inside Advent Health Tampa's newly renovated Obstetrics and Gynecology Residency Clinic, Dr. Francis Nuthalapaty oversees two resident physicians working.

One is Dr. Nicolette Adderton.

She said becoming an OB/GYN has been a dream of hers for years.

The teaching facility is designed to provide recent medical school graduates interested in obstetrics and gynecology with the opportunity to develop their clinical expertise in a real world setting.



The 5,000-square-foot clinic, located on the hospital’s campus, provides future OB/GYN physicians with the latest research, techniques and state-of-the-art technology, ensuring they are well-prepared to deliver quality care and best patient outcomes.

“I remember I had an OB take care of me once and we were talking so much about the psychosocial aspect of women's health and thats something people don't always acknowledge," said Dr. Nicolette Adderton, AdventHealth Tampa OB/GYN Resident. "And it's something that for me, I want to really integrate to my care."

Becoming a doctor is a long process.

It usually follows a time line of four years of undergraduate school, then four years of medical school, and then an additional four or more years of residency.

That long process is just one of many reason's why it is hard to get people to commit to becoming a doctor.

“We know that there's a big need for more physicians in the state. And so the big reason that we started the residency program here in Tampa was to help recruit more qualified people into the state by training them," said Dr. Francis Nuthalapaty, New AdventHealth OB/GYN Residency Program, Founding Medical Director.

Nuthalapaty said often the area where doctors complete their residency is where they find employment.

That is a big goal of this new residency program.

“We know that Tampa is a community that has a lot of health disparities that fall along a lot of the traditional racial and socio-economic lines. And so we wanted to position this clinic in a way that would meet the needs of that population group," said Dr. Nuthalapaty.

Ten to 20 patients are seen each weekday at the newly renovated clinic in Tampa.

Adderton is one of three residents currently in the program. Each year AdventHealth Tampa will add three more residents, until there are 12 in total.

“I do have deep roots here in Florida, my family still in Orlando, but Tampa has treated me so well and I could see myself staying here and continuing to give back," said Adderton.

By 2028, AdventHealth Tampa said it will expand to more than 100 residents across all its residency programs, making it a statutory teaching hospital.