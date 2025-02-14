1199SEIU union health workers say negotiations between the union and the University of Rochester Medicine Home Care broke down on Thursday as a possible one-day strike looms.

Members of the union's bargaining committee say they went to the table Thursday evening to continue negotiations. However, they say after less than an hour, UR Medicine Home Care officials walked out.

Union members say management told them there would be movement on negotiations earlier this week, but say that hasn't happened.

They say they are planning a one-day unfair labor practice strike on Monday if nothing changes. 

"It's very frustrating," UR Medicine Home Care registered nurse Jenna Berndl said. "It's very frustrating. We want to get this contract. We're coming up on a year. We're already almost a year into our first contract and it's not finished."

Union health workers say they've been in talks with URMHC for nine months, asking for better wages, affordable insurance coverage and smaller patient caseloads.

Spectrum News 1 has reached out to UR Medicine Home Care for comment and has not yet heard back.

In a recent statement though, URMHC stated:

"Home Care leadership has been bargaining in good faith since May 2024 in a sincere effort to make progress toward reaching an initial contract and has reached tentative agreements with the Union on many proposals. Despite our extensive efforts, employees in the bargaining unit have authorized a strike for up to three days.

While URMHC recognizes and respects the right to engage in a strike, we are sincere in our desire to reach a fair agreement as demonstrated by our agreement to many of the provisions proposed.  We remain committed to treating each and every employee fairly—both those who are union-represented and those who are not.

UR Medicine Home Care, headquartered at 2180 Empire BLVD in Webster, New York, is a not-for-profit Home Health Care Agency with fewer than 400 employees. We deliver high-quality, compassionate health care and support services for homebound and medically frail patients across Monroe, Livingston, Wyoming, Ontario, Wayne, Seneca, and Yates counties."