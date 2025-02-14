1199SEIU union health workers say negotiations between the union and the University of Rochester Medicine Home Care broke down on Thursday as a possible one-day strike looms.

Members of the union's bargaining committee say they went to the table Thursday evening to continue negotiations. However, they say after less than an hour, UR Medicine Home Care officials walked out.

Union members say management told them there would be movement on negotiations earlier this week, but say that hasn't happened.

They say they are planning a one-day unfair labor practice strike on Monday if nothing changes.

"It's very frustrating," UR Medicine Home Care registered nurse Jenna Berndl said. "It's very frustrating. We want to get this contract. We're coming up on a year. We're already almost a year into our first contract and it's not finished."

Union health workers say they've been in talks with URMHC for nine months, asking for better wages, affordable insurance coverage and smaller patient caseloads.

Spectrum News 1 has reached out to UR Medicine Home Care for comment and has not yet heard back.