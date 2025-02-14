TAMPA, Fla. — The Yankees completely transformed their player and staff facilities at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa into a world class spring home which was unveiled on Thursday.

“This is all player driven,” said Matthew Ferry, Dir. of Baseball Operations. “At the end of the day, players want to train at quality facilities.”

The two-year project began with the redesign of the main dressing area of the home clubhouse. In the past year, the team built state-of-the-art health and wellness facilities.

The areas housed in a new multi-story building include a made-to-order kitchen solely dedicated to servicing player nutrition, weight room, multi-purpose meeting space, hydrotherapy space, player’s lounge, dedicated barber shop, female locker room and glass enclosure for the batting cages.

“We ultimately want them to be at their best,” said Ferry. “To allow them to have the best training facilities on the planet, to be best in class in terms of a major league facility.”

The Yankees will play their final spring training game against the Rays on March 23. The Rays will then take over Steinbrenner Field for their 2025 season home games under an agreement between the teams and Major League Baseball.

The Rays were left homeless after Hurricane Milton tore the Tropicana Field roof off on Oct. 9.

The Yankees gave us a first look at their recently completed major renovations at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa. The home clubhouse has a giant logo on the ceiling. There’s also a new weight room, play room, sports medicine room and kitchen. @BN9 @Yankees pic.twitter.com/iPAnfTP65Y — Josh Rojas (@JoshRojasBN9) February 14, 2025

“It was the right thing to do. That's what our owner, Hal Steinbrenner, said at the end of the day because the Rays needed a place to play,” Ferry said. “It's a brand new renovated facility. So hopefully it's pretty turnkey for them.”

The Rays have paid to upgrade the visitor’s locker room to bring it up to MLB standards, along with field 2 where the minor-league Tarpons will play their games.

When the Yankees play the Rays during the regular season the New York team will use the visitor’s locker room at Steinbrenner Field.

“They are a division rival,” said Ferry. “It will be weird for us to kind of be on the visiting side of our own facility.”