HOLIDAY, Fla. — A new proposal is making waves when it comes to boating in the state.

Part of the proposal looks to end random vessel safety inspections without probable cause The proposal would also prevent local governments from banning the sale or use of boats based on fuel sources Under the Boater Freedom Initiative, the bill will direct the Florida Fish and wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to work with tax collectors to provide a "Florida Freedom Boater" decal at registration

It’s part of Gov. Ron DeSantis' Boater Freedom Initiative announced earlier this week. Part of that effort includes an end to random vessel safety inspections without probable cause.

One local marina is taking a dive into the potential impact these proposals could have on the boating industry.

Resting at the mouth of the Anclote River sits the Anclote Village Marina.

Recently reopened after back-to-back hurricanes, marina staff are on standby, like general manager Noah Rouse, ready to welcome back visitors to the water.

“It can be a pretty big inconvenience when you’re trying to get out on the water for the day and you’ve made sure you’ve done everything right and now you’ve got to stop and prove to someone that you have,” said Rouse.

But that may be changing, after DeSantis announced what he calls a Boater Freedom Initiative this week. Part of that effort would eliminate law enforcement use of safety inspection as a probable cause to pull over a boater.

“It really seems no different from what we’ve got going on out on the roadways," said Rouse. "If we don’t have a reasonable reason for a stop, then there shouldn’t be one implied. Obviously, people have the freedom to travel along the waterways as they please and if they’re not doing anything that is against written law, I don’t think there should be any reason for a stop.”

The proposal would also prevent bans on gas-powered boats.

“They are pushing the battery-powered and operated boats pretty heavily," Rouse said. "Not everyone should have to go eco-friendly, which we do understand. We all love the environment, just as everyone else. We’ve got people fishing every day and if the fish are dying, then we won’t have any fish to catch.”

While the bill may not have a direct impact on his marina’s day-to-day operations, Rouse says he believes it will improve boating experiences.

“Obviously, if someone is doing something they shouldn’t be, they need to be addressed by the FWC. But if we’re out there complying with the law, I think everyone should be able to have a good time," he said.

Ensuring a more relaxed time out on the water.

Under the Boater Freedom Initiative, the bill will direct the Florida Fish and wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to work with tax collectors to provide a "Florida Freedom Boater" decal at registration. The decal will indicate to law enforcement that the boater is maintaining proper safety requirements.