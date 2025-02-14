RALEIGH, N.C. – Pappas Properties received unanimous approval from the Raleigh town council to develop a 65-townhome luxury community near Crabtree Valley Mall.

Tentatively named Crabtree Village, the new gated community will feature two-and-three-bedroom townhomes, ranging from 1,600 to 2,000 square feet. Planned amenities include a clubhouse, pool and dog park. It is scheduled to be ready in September. The CEO of Pappas Properties, Peter Pappas, is excited about the plan to offer residents a secure and private living experience at one of the highest points in Raleigh, according to news release.

“We’re grateful for the confidence of the town council in unanimously approving the zoning for the development of this for-lease 65 luxury townhome community,” Pappas said. “This site is one of the most interesting in the Raleigh market for its prominent location 70 feet above Crabtree Valley.”

Located adjacent to Crabtree Valley Mall, the community will provide convenient access to major employment centers, including Research Triangle Park, downtown Raleigh, North Raleigh and Duke Medical Center. Residents will also be within walking distance of the mall, as well as the Crabtree Creek Trail, a popular nearby greenway.

This marks the fourth site Pappas Properties has rezoned in the past 18 months, with previous projects in Charlotte’s Midtown, Cadia Mathews and Mooresville. The firm has developed several notable communities, including Birkdale Village, Berewick Town Center and Sharon Square.