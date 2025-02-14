HIGHLAND HIEGHTS, Ky. — Finding the perfect job can be a challenge for many, but Northern Kentucky University is making the process simple, connecting students with potential employers.

The university’s Office of African-American Initiatives and the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce came together to host the third annual Black Employers Showcase and Talent (B.E.S.T.).

Students and alumni, armed with their resumes, were prepared to make a favorable impression on prospective employers. For many students like freshman Robert Butler II, it’s an opportunity to build a network.

“I’m looking forward to is just expanding the network itself," Butler said. "I'm a strong believer in the more people that you know, the more opportunities you have, in the more doors that are open to you."

NKU welcomed 20 companies to come and connect with students. Greg Moore, director of African American Student Initiatives, highlighted the event’s purpose as facilitating collaboration between minority-led organizations and corporations dedicated to diversity.

“What we wanted to do is to provide a space that was intimate," Moore said. "That was intentional. And while it is very beneficial for our students of color, we have been also sending a message. This is for everybody."

The event comes at a pivotal time, as hundreds of companies are ending their iversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs. According to corporations such as Dean Dorton Public Accounting Firm, team diversity is key.

“With the work that we do, we work with a variety of industries and a variety of clients. So we want to make sure that the employees that are serving those clients are going to be from a variety of backgrounds and a variety of talents,” said Janyna Newcomer, a technology services senior consultant at Dean Dorton.

For students like Butler, events like B.E.ST. are about more than just about finding a job, it’s about preparing students for a future.

“Making sure that we also just stay engaged with one another so that we can make sure that in the future, we have a new future filled with leaders,” Butler said.