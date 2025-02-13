TAMPA, Fla. — Community Redevelopment Areas are a common government tool for redevelopment in Florida that help revitalize areas designated as a slum or blighted.

Tampa has eight CRAs that are funded by Tax Increment Financing from each redevelopment area.

East Tampa has endured decades of blight, disinvestment, and economic challenges, and members of the Community Redevelopment Agency have been striving to revitalise the area through affordable housing, commercial grants, and job creation.

Of the eight community redevelopment areas in Tampa, East Tampa’s CRA is the largest, with a budget of more than $30 million for projects.

What You Need To Know Boundaries and the development of the East Tampa Community Redevelopment Area were established in 2004



Some of East Tampa’s Tax Increment Funding is also coming from North Ybor City (north of Interstate 4)



As grant requests pour in, some residents and board members are concerned that CRA boundaries may be outdated

Alison Hewitt is a business owner who grew up in East Tampa and is encouraging other residents to get involved.

“We have 10 years to catch up to what Channelside has done, to what downtown (Tampa) has done; to what West Tampa has done,” she said.

Hewitt says gentrification is also a concern.

“How do we protect the integrity of those who created East Tampa so that they still have a voice?” she said.

Hewitt explained that the current composition of the Community Advisory Committee does not reflect 60% of East Tampa, which is Black or African-American.

East Tampa Community Advisory Committee member Aileen Henderson states that out of 15 board members, 8 are Black, 4 are Hispanic, and 3 are White.

Since the East Tampa CRA was founded in 2004, the owners of Sanchez y Haya have invested in that fund. During a Feb. 3 meeting, Drew Newman requested $5 Million for a restoration project that includes a boutique hotel, cigar bar and cafe.

Some, like committee member Aileen Henderson, argue that East Tampa wouldn’t gain the same advantages from such an investment as Ybor City would.

“The committee members, we were all are in agreement,” Henderson said. “We think this is a great project and we support it 110%. Mr. (Drew) Newman is simply following a process that was established some time ago, and in my opinion, someone did not do their due diligence, and those boundaries for the CRA are completely inaccurate. His funding should come from Ybor City; they have two CRAs and he is not in East Tampa.“

The issue was raised at the City Council’s meeting on Thursday.

“We’re in the Ybor City National Historic Landmark District, the city’s local Historic District. And for reasons I don’t understand either, we’re in the East Tampa, CRA.” Newman told City Council members.

Boundaries and the development of the East Tampa CRA were established in 2004. According to the City of Tampa, Ybor’s boundaries have consistently ended South of I-4.

“Unfortunately, in the 1960s, the federal government, as they did throughout the country, they ripped through our neighborhood by building I-4,” said Newman. “And in doing so, all the development in Ybor City that followed is concentrated south of I-4, along Seventh Avenue here in our corner, the short district north of I-4. We’ve been forgotten and overlooked for a long time.”

Newman said he hoped that the Sanchez y Haya restoration project will serve as a catalyst to tackle the blight created since the I-4 construction.

“They’re taking on a massive project that is really going to help Tampa,” said Henderson. “So, you know, you can’t blame the citizens of the community because we know what we know. And it’s up to the city and council to make those changes."

Board members, business owners, and residents are hopeful for a decision that benefits both communities. The owners of Sanchez y Haya have been invited back next month to review their grant request again.

Officials with the city of Tampa told Spectrum News that there are currently no plans to re-establish CRA districts.