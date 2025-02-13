All six Joann Fabrics stores in Western New York are closing.

Four stores are located within Erie County, one is in Cattaraugus County in Olean and one is in Chautauqua County near Jamestown.

The stores that will close are:

1551 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst

3540 Mckinley Pkwy, Blasdell

4101 Transit Road Suite 1, Williamsville

2503B W State Street, Olean

318 E Fairmount Ave Rm 106, Lakewood

Information on when these stores will shut down and the number of employees that will be impacted has not yet been released.

This comes after Joann Fabrics filed for bankruptcy twice in less than a year. In total, Joann Fabrics is closing 500 stores nationwide.