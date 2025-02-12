CLEARWATER, Fla. — The St. Petersburg-Clearwater area is getting ready for its busy season.

Multiple sporting events are coming to the area, and spring break will bring crowds to the area's beaches.

What You Need To Know Shriners Children's Clearwater Invitational: Feb 13 to 16



Helly Hansen Sailing World Regatta Series: Feb 14 to 16



Firestone Grand Prix: Feb. 28 to March 2



Clearwater Fire Rescue Lifeguard Division is hiring

Crews were busy Tuesday getting softball fields ready to host the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational beginning Feb. 13, a high-profile college softball competition.

“We’ve got 12 of the top 16 teams in the country coming here to compete,” said Caleb Peterson, Senior Manager of Sports Commission for Visit St. Pete/Clearwater. “We’ve got a world regatta happening down in St. Petersburg. We’ve got over 2,000 sailors from around the globe coming to compete. And then, we’ve got the Grand Prix, and that’s going to be about 200,000 people coming to downtown St. Petersburg.”

Some of those sporting events Peterson points out will broadcast to an international audience.

“A great opportunity to showcase the destination, it drives future business, and it also drives future visitation,” said Peterson.

Clearwater Fire Rescue’s Lifeguard Division is also looking to fill at least ten positions and also makes sure people who already fill those positions are prepared.

“At this time, the preparations we’re making is, we’re hiring, we’re looking to increase our staffing, right now we’re filling part-time positions,” said Patrick Bradford, Beach Lifeguard Manager with Clearwater Fire Rescue’s Lifeguard Division. “We really focus on our training. That’s both physical, but it’s also skills training. We run a lot of rescue and water responses and things like that.”

As lifeguards stand alert to respond to those calls and keep beach-goers safe, back at the ballpark the sports commission says measures are also being taken there to ensure spectator safety.