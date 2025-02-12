PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Pete Beach commissioners say more discussion is needed before they move forward with a proposed noise ordinance.

Dozens of local musicians, business owners and music lovers showed up to city hall Tuesday night to speak out against the ordinance.

What You Need To Know St. Pete Beach commissioners say more discussion is needed before they move forward with a proposed noise ordinance



Dozens of local musicians, business owners and music lovers showed up to city hall Tuesday night to speak out against the ordinance



The ordinance would prohibit sound that could be heard 200 feet from the property line between the hours of 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

They said they were concerned it would hurt St. Pete Beach's live music scene and their livelihoods.

The ordinance would prohibit sound that could be heard 200 feet from the property line between the hours of 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

St. Pete Beach Mayor Adrian Petrila told the crowd he's received complaints from neighbors about loud music and asked attendees to help come up with a solution.

"Collectively, the 50, the 100 of us are going to have a better idea than the five of us by ourselves,” Petrila said. “So, I want to hear your ideas. How can we address the issues that we have, and how can we also address the concerns that many of you have?"

Some musicians said they are no closer to a resolution.

Local musicians walked from Chill Restaurant & Bar to @StPeteBeachFL City Hall. They tell me they’re concerned about what a noise ordinance the city discussed last month will mean for live performances and that it may further hurt their livelihoods post-hurricanes. @BN9 pic.twitter.com/DPnfXi5SF3 — Sarah Blazonis (@SarahBlazonis) February 11, 2025

"Without more measurements to figure out a better solution, it's not really giving us an opportunity, as musicians, to understand what we need to do,” said musician Taylor Jansen.

The ordinance is not scheduled yet to go before the commission for a second reading.

Commissioners said they'd like to hold a workshop first.