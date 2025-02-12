ASHWAUBENON, Wis. — Powers Comics is just a few blocks away from Lambeau Field and the area where the 2025 NFL Draft will be staged.

What You Need To Know Powers Comics in Ashwaubenon is preparing for additional business over the draft week



The event offers an opportunity for business to showcase not only their stores and foods, but the entire community



The statewide economic impact of the draft is expected to be about $94 million

Owner Dave Powers said he expects to be right in the mix when the event rolls into town at the end of April.

“I’m hoping it means that we’ll have a huge bump in business. It’s really exciting to have that many people come in from all over the country and to be that close to the hot spot of the NFL Draft,” he said.

Powers said he’s making plans to capture as much walk-in business as possible. He’s also planning special in-store signing events featuring former Green Bay Packers players.

“We’re typically closed Mondays, so we’re going to open Monday,” he said. “We’re going to open early every day that week. Typically, we’d open at 11 a.m., but we’re going to open at 9 a.m. If it’s busy, we’ll stay open late.”

Powers said the store plans to close early the three days where prospects are being picked.

Attendance at the NFL Draft is expected to be around 250,000 people for the three-day event. Statewide, it’s expected to have a roughly $94 million impact.

In downtown Green Bay, Curtis Allen of Curtis House of BBQ hopes to bring his Chicago-style barbecue from a food truck to both visitors and residents during the event.

“Exposure and just getting the word out and showing how diverse Green Bay is becoming and it’s a great place to visit,” he said while firing up his grill. “Not only do we have the Packers, but we’ve got good food.”

Allen launched the business in July.

“I’m trying to build a brand and a business and hopefully one day have a brick and mortar,” he said.

Powers said comic collectors like to check out different stores as they travel. He said he’s excited to host to them.

“Whenever there’s a Packers home game, we do get a little bump in business throughout the weekend, Friday and Saturday. This is a whole other level,” he said. “I’m expecting — actually, I don’t know exactly what to expect — but I’m expecting a lot of extra people. This could be a once-in a-lifetime thing. I don’t know if we’ll ever get the draft back in Green Bay, but being this close to it, I’m really hoping that people come in and check us out.”