OHIO — In a court filing Wednesday, craft retailer Joann announced a motion for the closure of more than 500 stores in the U.S., including over 30 in Ohio.

This means the retailer will have just five stores left in Ohio.

"This was a very difficult decision to make, given the major impact we know it will have on our Team Members, our customers and all of the communities we serve. A careful analysis of store performance and future strategic fit for the Company determined which stores should remain operating as usual at this time. Right-sizing our store footprint is a critical part of our efforts to ensure the best path forward for JOANN," Joann wrote in a statement Wednesday.

The filing comes after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for a second time. The notice comes a month after Joann sent a notice to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services that it could layoff more than 660 employees at its Hudson headquarters.

As of Wednesday, more notices have been filed with the ODJFS. Joann filed that it planned to layoff 116 employees at West Jefferson/Madison fullfilment center by the end of March. Another notice shows it plans to layoff 359 employees at the Hudson distribution center, as well as 662 at the Hudson support center.

Here is the full closures list, including Ohio locations: