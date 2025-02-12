MADISON, Wis. — A Black-owned Madison-based T-shirt production company is expanding its services, creating new opportunities for those passionate about fashion and creativity.

DLK Printing, founded by Keon Hutson, specializes in custom apparel for sports teams, corporate clients and small businesses. The company has built a reputation for helping customers turn their branding ideas into wearable designs.

“Everybody nowadays wants to be a walking billboard,” Hutson said. “So if we can help embellish garments and help them promote their businesses, that’s what we’re all about.”

With a growing client base that includes international customers, DLK Printing has shipped orders as far as Egypt. Now, Hutson is looking to expand his team to meet demand.

“We’re looking for machine operators, from screen printing to embroidery,” he said. “So if you’re talented and you’re looking to grow in this field, feel free to inquire.”

One of DLK Printing’s success stories is Edgewood College graduate Cesar Gomez, who joined the company a year ago and has quickly become a key graphic designer.

“Attention to detail is very important in this industry,” Gomez said. “Even the slightest imperfection might not be noticeable to the client, but to us, it really matters. We want to deliver a good product.”

Andrew Krenz, another team member, emphasized the rewarding nature of the work, particularly in helping local nonprofits.

“Working for Keon makes it easy,” Krenz said. “We appreciate it. He keeps it tight.”

As part of its expansion, DLK Printing is opening a new showroom on Madison’s west side, where customers can explore a variety of promotional products beyond apparel.

“We want people to see everything we offer, from custom rugs to stickers, retractable banners and sublimated tablecloths,” Hutson said. "We don’t just do apparel — we do much more. Anything you need for your business, just inquire. You’ll be surprised at what we can supply."

With its growing team and expanded offerings, DLK Printing continues to weave new opportunities into Madison’s business community.

For more information or to browse DLK Printing’s products and services, visit its website.