WALTON, Ky. — Northern Kentucky will soon join in on the fun as Publix continues its takeover of the commonwealth.

The popular Florida-based grocery chain's third location in the Bluegrass State, located at 430 Richmond Road at Triple Crown Shopping Center in Walton, Kentucky, will open at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, March 26. The company said it will be 55,700 square feet and eventually feature an adjacent Publix Liquors that will offer beer, wine and spirits.

“We are excited to open our first location in Northern Kentucky,” said Jared Glover, Publix media relations manager. “We look forward to delivering Publix’s legendary service and being active members in this great community.”

Publix opened its first Kentucky location in January 2024 in Louisville, located in the Terra Crossing Shopping Center. It features the company's first Publix Liquors outside of Florida. Publix's first of three Lexington locations, located at 1952 Stockton Way at the Citation Point shopping center, is set to open at 7 a.m. Wednesday, March 5.

Since the opening of the Louisville Publix, the company said it has confirmed two more locations in both Louisville and Lexington, three more in northern Kentucky, one in Owensboro and one in Elizabethtown. Publix said its arrival in the commonwealth will create hundreds of new jobs.

Kentucky marks Publix's eighth state of operation, with locations in Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina and more.