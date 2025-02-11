CINCINNATI — Grocery chain Kroger, which employs more than 414,000 people across the U.S., plans to layoff employees as it restructures.

"As we continue delivering fresh, affordable food to our customers, we are focusing on key priority areas that support our go-to-market strategy," Kroger wrote in a statement to Spectrum News 1. "As part of this prioritization work, we announced team restructures and a small number of eliminated roles to improve efficiency."

Kroger didn't specify the number of employees that would be affected. According to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, a notice of layoffs hasn't been submitted for any Ohio locations.

The move comes after the downfall of Kroger's $25 billion takeover of Albertsons, which also disclosed last month that it was planning to cut hundreds of jobs.

Kroger has more than 2,700 stores in the U.S., according to its website. It also has other stores under its name, including Pick 'n Save, King Soopers, Fred Meyer and Harris Teeter.