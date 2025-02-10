MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee small business is getting attention after being featured in a Super Bowl commercial that aired in Milwaukee.

Wisconsin Cheese Mart was spotlighted in a Google commercial promoting the Gemini AI tool, which helps small businesses generate product descriptions and connect with customers.

The ad was part of a Google campaign showcasing businesses from each state and how AI technology supports their growth.

For Ken McNulty, owner of Wisconsin Cheese Mart, the national exposure is already paying off.

“We’ve seen an increase in online sales since it played last night… All over the country,” McNulty said.

Local customers and visitors alike were excited to see the small business take center stage. Michon Stark, who was visiting Milwaukee from Minnesota, happened to see the commercial while watching the Super Bowl at a local bar.

“I just thought it was pretty neat. We’re here for a Bucks game and saw the commercial,” Stark said.

She made sure to stop by the shop before heading back to Minnesota.

“We bought a couple of things already; looking forward to trying them,” she said.

Ken Teske Jr. was also thrilled to see the business in the national spotlight.

“You have to support local businesses. If you don’t, they go out of business,” Teske said.

Wisconsin Cheese Mart’s connection with Google dates back to 2017, when it was named Google Business of the Year for Wisconsin.

McNulty credited the tech giant for helping his small business.

“I’m a horrible writer. as I mentioned in the ad, so this tool is amazing for helping me write descriptions and reach customers,” he said.

The Super Bowl commercial has also put Wisconsin in the spotlight with cheese at the forefront.

“Wisconsin does a great job at making great cheese,” McNulty said.

