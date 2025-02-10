LOUISVILLE, Ky. — President Donald Trump's administration is putting up roadblocks to Kentucky’s growing electric vehicle charging network.

What You Need To Know The Trump administration has halted funding for electric vehicle stations along the nation's interstate highways



Kentucky was originally going to receive $70 million to add more high-speed chargers from the Biden administration



Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Ky., said he’s working to ensure the state receives the money pledged



Beshear added the popularity for electric vehicles grows every year

Late last week, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced it was pausing federal funding to expand the country’s high-speed charging network, with $5 billion budgeted to add more EV charging stations along the nation’s interstate highways.

Kentucky was originally going to receive $70 million to add more high-speed chargers, but that may not happen now.

Emily Biondi, associate administrator for the Office of Planning, Environment and Realty, wrote in a DOT memo, “The new leadership of the Department of Transportation (U.S. DOT) has decided to review the policies underlying the implementation of the National Electric Vehicle Formula Program. Accordingly, the current NEVI Formula Program Guidance dated June 11, 2024, and all prior versions of this guidance are rescinded.”

Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Ky., said he’s working to ensure the state receives the $70 million pledged by former President Joe Biden's administration.

“They are pausing any funding that hasn’t been obligated," Beshear said. "As we look at it, I think there’s at least $32 million we think we have already accounted for and put out there, and we’re going to push really hard to make sure we receive that money and we build out that charging network."

Beshear said the popularity for electric vehicles grows every year, and Kentucky will continue to lead the nation in supporting the industry.

“When we look at the last quarter, Q4, on EVs, it picked up across the board,” Beshear added.

Mike Proctor, board member of Evolve KY, said the decision to stall federal funding for EV charging networks is not surprising. Evolve KY is a grassroots EV advocacy group that started in 2015.

“Elections have consequences, and Mr. Trump was elected with a plurality of votes and he gets to set his agenda,” Proctor said.

He said Evolve KY will continue to add more neighborhood charging stations with private donations.

“We have installed over 165 charger locations around Kentucky, but chargers come in two flavors," Proctor said. "You’ve got a motorcycle, and you’ve got a moped. The motorcycles, the big ones, are the ones out on the highway that charge in 30 minutes or so, but we’re advocating for all around the communities, like at libraries or farmers markets or whatnot."

The chargers Evolve KY has funded are found in neighborhoods, in church parking lots and other partner organizations interested in building out free community charging stations. Evolve KY is not using federal money to build this smaller network of chargers.

“It’s absolutely private funds, folks in the community, civic-minded people who think this is a good thing to do,” Proctor said.

According to Evolve KY, there are more than 14,000 electric vehicles registered in the state of Kentucky, an increase from 9,400 in 2023.