WAUKESHA, Wis. — President Donald Trump’s announcement of tariffs on steel and aluminum may impact many industries throughout the Badger State.

Homebuilding is one area that could be impacted by recent tariffs including the most recent, on steel and aluminum.

What You Need To Know The cost of homebuilding is also being impacted by recent tariffs including the most recent, on steel and aluminum



With tariffs in place from China, home builders like Belman said they are already feeling an impact. Belman said that’s because a lot of their product is imported from there



When it comes to tariffs on steel and aluminum, Belman said he doesn’t expect a big impact when it comes to homebuilding



The National Association of Homebuilders has sent a letter to the administration in hopes for some exemptions

New homes are popping up in Wisconsin, but tariffs may soon drive up the prices, according to Belman Home President, David Belman.

“People we are working with now are going to be impacted by these tariffs in some way, shape or form,” Belman said.

With tariffs in place from China, home builders like Belman Home, said they are already feeling an impact. Belman said that’s because a lot of their product is imported from there.

“Some of the items affected from the tariffs from China specially, in this home,” he said at a development in Waukesha. “Your appliances, your hardware, your cabinet pulls, doorknobs, even screws and nails. That’s part of what we would get from China.”

When it comes to tariffs on steel and aluminum, Belman said he doesn’t expect a big impact when it comes to homebuilding.

However, the National Association of Homebuilders has sent a letter to the administration in hopes for some exemptions.

“The National Association of homebuilders has sent a letter to the President requesting that they give some consideration to the construction industry or some exemptions to help with the cost of the home. Housing affordability is a huge issue nationally,” Belman said.

Belman said tariffs in general can only account for 8% of the cost of home. Rather, their bigger challenge is regulation; facing 25% of construction costs due to regulation.

“Our hope is, right now we are going through some short-term pain, but the hope is some long-term gain,” Belman said. “In that, yes, we are paying a lot of tariffs right now, but hopefully some of the deregulation efforts that we are going to be seeing will eliminate some of the costs these tariffs down the road,”

Overall, Belman said his message to homebuyers is don’t wait.

He said he believes the impact on tariffs won’t be seen for a few months, but those increases in home prices will be coming.