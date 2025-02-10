COLUMBUS, Ohio — Block's Hot Bagels, a staple of the Columbus community on NcNaughten Road for nearly 60 years, announced in a social media post that it's pausing operations indefinitely after the passing of its founder, Harold "Hal" block.



The shop said the family is taking time to grieve and trying to figure out next steps, as there are no other Block family members who are involved with the business. The other challenge, the shop said, is that the bakery's lease is coming to an end.

"While this marks a significant change, it is also an opportunity to celebrate the incredible legacy that Hal and his wife, Audrey Block, built-one of hard-work, dedication, and a love for bringing people together through fresh, hot bagels and schmear," the shop wrote in the post.

Hal and Audrey founded Block's Hot Bagels to try to bring a piece of their hometown, New York City, to central Ohio. The shop said their son, Steven Block, helped grow the bakery into what it is today.

"The Block family is incredibly grateful for the love and support we've received during this time and over nearly sixty years of serving this community. The family would also like to extend their deepest gratitude to the many employees who have been part of Block's Hot Bagels over the years. Their hard work, talent, and dedication helped make Block's what it is-a place where people feel at home and leave with something warm and fresh, both in hand and in heart. To our many thousands of customers over the years, it has been an honor to serve you and your families," the shop said.

While the NcNaughten Road location will close, the family said it remains hopeful about the future.

Block's Hot Bagels said updates will be shared in the future as they come. The shop's last day is on Sunday, March 2.