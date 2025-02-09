TEXAS — Valentine’s Day is coming up, and that means a lot of people will be picking up some presents for their significant others.

But for Texans, the traditional gift of a dozen red roses may be out of reach.

According to FinanceBuzz, an online financial advisory website, Texans, on average, will have to spend $110 for a bouquet of roses. That’s the second-most expensive price tag in the country, behind Hawaii at $143.32.

The website says that rose prices fluctuate depending on the state’s climate, taxes and shipping costs.

The national average price of a dozen roses is $90.50, which is up 2% from last year. Over the past two years, the national average has increased by about $10.

The most affordable state should come as no surprise, California–where about 40% of roses grown in America come from one small town in the state.

FinanceBuzz calculated the average prices by recording the price of a dozen long-stem red roses from at least three flower shops in each state and averaging the values.

Since FinanceBuzz is a financial advisory website, it gave some tips for budgeting for Valentine’s Day gifts. The website recommended downloading a budgeting app to help save for special occasions, using a rewards credit card to get cash back and finding a side hustle to make some money for gift giving on holidays.