TAMPA, Fla. — A business in Gulfport is looking to help more people affected by last year’s hurricanes. But in order to do that, they will need more food donations.

What You Need To Know The Funky Flamingo is a produce, deli and more store, located at 1418 58 th St. S, in Gulfport





St. S, in Gulfport The business opened as a food pantry almost two years ago to feed those in need





The pantry has been feeding people who are still displaced from the recent hurricanes by appointment only





They’re in need of food to help restock their shelves.

The Funky Flamingo in Gulfport is a store that serves produce, deli and more. About two years ago, the owners created a food pantry to help feed the community in need.

They say this after many food pantries were closing.

With the recent hurricanes, it's changed who they serve. From the homeless, to now families who may have been displaced.

Business owners said they’re in urgent need of food to help feed those who may still be displaced.

Anita Mclaughlin says they’re currently looking for ready-to-eat food.

She says they have anywhere from 20 to 30 people who depend on their food pantry.

“We’re all getting hit hard, and of course, the end of the month things get down even worse. Fortunately, I’ve had some decent donations the last couple days but not nearly where I need to be,” she Mclaughlin said.

Some of the items they’re most in need of are tuna, chili with beans and oatmeal.

Pantry hours are by appointment only, but you can donate during store hours.