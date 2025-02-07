PLYMOUTH, Wis. — A Sheboygan County veteran-owned company is creating quite the buzz in th U.S. hard seltzer market.

With sales of more than three million cases last year, it’s ranked as the seventh fastest-growing private company in the country, according to Inc. 5000.

Carbliss offers a variety of canned vodka, tequila and rum-based cocktails. Lemon-lime and raspberry are the top sellers.

Adam Kroener is one half of Carbliss. He and his wife Amanda Kroener are on a mission to redefine hard seltzer.

"We just wanted to make something different, something better, that was more like a bar, crafted cocktail and didn't have a ton of carbonation, but was full of flavor and had all the nutrition benefits that the seltzers had," Adam Kroener said.

Adam Kroener’s path to crafting a healthier fruit-flavored spirit started after this national guardsman returned home from Iraq in 2008. He said his road to Carbliss founder has Wisconsin roots.

"I went and worked at a company that's local to here, as a cheese cutter," he said.

After several years as a director in the food industry, Adam Kroener said his diet and career needed a change.

The husband-wife duo wanted to maintain their military fitness, yet enjoy an occasional drink. So, in 2019, they created a one-of-a-kind hard seltzer.

"The idea we had made this product that was super flavorful, but the benefit for us doing keto was it had zero carbs, zero sugar. And so, the name started as 'Carb-less', because no carbs, and the '-liss' came at a later date," Adam Kroener said.

Carbliss is now available in 13 states. Adam Kroener attributes his success to brand uniqueness, execution and teamwork.

Keeping production local is also key. Carbliss partners with Pilot Project Brewing in Milwaukee.

"We'll max out at around the 5,000 case mark per day, which is about 120,000 cans," Joe Wais, production manager, said.

Wais said he’s proud to see Carbliss grow as a Wisconsin brand.

"It's great to see all the billboards everywhere. It's even down to the Carbliss logo on the back of the pitcher's mound at a Milwaukee Brewers game," Wais said.

Adam Kroener said the most fulfilling part of being an entrepreneur is watching a customer’s eyes light up after drinking Carbliss.

"Seeing this just like sheer enjoyment on their face. It's just super cool to create this thing out of what you think is a gap, and then just see it being validated day in and day out. It's a very cool experience," Adam Kroener said.