BUFFALO, N.Y. —Regardless of who is playing in the Super Bowl or where the game is being played, it has a bigger impact on your local economy than you may think.

“It does in fact affect most local economies," said Charles Lindsey, associate professor of Marketing in the School of Management for the University at Buffalo. "A lot of people don’t realize that the Super Bowl, we’re talking about $17 billion spent last year."

“It increases spending and wages for our local workers who are working those restaurants and bars and so on and so forth and it also increases sales taxes and things of that nature,” Lindsey said.

“What you’ve got with people who aren’t really a fan of either team, they’re still looking for opportunities to compete," said Bryan Adams, clinical assistant professor in marketing for the University of Rochester. "So they’ll gamble on who will get the next fumble, who will return the next punt."

“Some of your best tv deals of the year, retailers reserve that for January right before the Super Bowl in February where the prices really are the same as they were on Black Friday,” said Lindsey.

It also helps local bars or restaurants when people choose to go out to watch the game.

“About 20 million in years past and no different this year, have indicated that they’re going to be watching the Super Bowl out at a bar [or] a restaurant,” Lindsey said.

And outside of the game itself, even the commercials make an impact.

"Based on those commercials people end up making a purchase or two that they otherwise wouldn’t have made,” Lindsey said.

So even if you’re not a fan of the teams playing in the Super Bowl, the game itself brings more wins than one.

“A recent survey indicated that about 40% of individuals polled said the game was the most important thing," Lindsey said. "About another 20% said that the halftime show was the most important thing. Another 20% indicated that the commercials were the most important thing. So really the Super Bowl has something for everyone."