OHIO — More than $375,000 will go toward two small businesses as the part of the state's goal to strengthen the business community, the Ohio Department of Development announced Wednesday.

The funding was approved during the Minority Development Financing Advisory Board's monthly meeting.

"Development is in the business of helping Ohio’s entrepreneurs turn their dreams into reality,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Department of Development. "This funding helps small businesses grow, create jobs, and open new doors of opportunity, giving owners the tools they need to succeed and thrive."

The first business receiving funds is We Can Code IT, LLC in Cuyahoga County. It'll be awarded $262,753. The company offers immersive boot camps in software development, cybersecurity and data analytics, according to the Ohio Department of Development. The funds are expected to help the business with interest costs and retain five jobs.

The other business is Flavor 91 in Franklin County, which will receive $112,500. It's a family-owned restaurant that sources food from local Ohio farms and provides healthy, freshly cooked meal options. The money is expected to create 15 new, full-time jobs.

The department has invested nearly $26 million to support more than 300 minority- and women-owned businesses since January 2022. Small businesses can apply for funds on the Development website.