CITRUS SPRINGS, Fla. — A proposed RV resort is making waves across the Nature Coast community.

Named the Paradise Meadows RV Resort, it would sit along a portion of the Withlacoochee River, but not everyone is onboard with the proposal.

Those behind the resort say they plan to preserve the area with their development.

“So there’ll be sites on each side," said Micheal Smith, owner and CEO of Paradise Meadows RV Resort. "All these trees are staying."

Driving through a 50-acre wooded property, Smith has a vision for an RV resort with a unique twist.

“Just trying to be a good neighbor, trying to listen to everybody’s concerns and we understand their concerns, but it’s not your typical RV park,” he said. “This is a park that’s never been done before in a forest.”

Smith and his wife are the owners of the property, and have proposed a plan to develop 18 acres of it into the Paradise Meadows RV Resort, which would sit just a stone’s throw from the Withlacoochee River.

“This’ll be a beautiful property, all the trees will stay, and, like I’ve said over and over again, it’s going to be a Mother Nature masterpiece when we’re done with it,” said Smith.

There has been some pushback from local residents, however — including an online group that has formed with members opposed to any more development in the area.

“Just seeing how it’s developed from my childhood is a little concerning, because we’re named the Nature Coast for a reason,” said Courtney Tucker, who is a member of “Save Our Withlacoochee River From RV Rezoning.”

One of the main concerns the group has is the area losing its natural beauty and the habitat it possesses.

“A lot of people are concerned, because what exactly is going to happen with that environmental impact?” said Tucker. “We just want to make sure that whatever does happen, it’s going to be minimal.”

But Smith said the plan is to keep the area as natural as possible, with an emphasis on protecting the Withlacoochee River.

“The Withlacoochee River will be super safe, and we’re making sure of that,” he said. “We love the river just as much as anybody. With us having this as a legacy, of course, we want that to be super safe.”

The RV resort still needs approval from the Citrus County Board of County Commissioners. If approved, Smith said the resort would take about two years to complete.