WASHINGTON — Just after taking office, President Donald Trump issued a wave of executive orders, including one called “Unleashing American Energy.”

What You Need To Know President Donald Trump issued a wave of executive orders after taking office, including “Unleashing American Energy”



A key provision scraps a goal from former President Joe Biden’s administration for zero-emissions vehicles to account for half of the new cars sold in 2030



Companies across the country had committed to spending billions on the future of electric vehicles, including a $6 billion investment by BlueOval SK to build two plants in Hardin County to manufacture EV batteries



Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Ky., said EVs are the future and the BlueOval SK project is “moving forward”

A key provision scraps a goal from former President Joe Biden’s administration for zero-emissions vehicles to account for half of the new cars sold in 2030.

Companies across the country had committed to spending billions of dollars on the future of electric vehicles, including a $6 billion investment by BlueOval SK — a joint venture between Ford Motor Company and SK On — to build two plants in Hardin County to manufacture EV batteries.

“We will monitor changes made by the current administration and adapt as needed," said Mallory Cooke, a BlueOval SK spokesperson, when asked if the president's executive orders would have any impact on the Kentucky project or its funding. "However, our vision of electrification remains a key part of the future. We will continue to work with local, state and federal agencies to achieve that mission.”

BlueOval SK is on schedule to begin production at the first Kentucky plant in 2025, Cooke said.

Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Ky., who has called Kentucky the electric vehicle battery capital of the U.S., said EVs are the future and the BlueOval SK project is “moving forward.”

“The Trump administration might impact the timing of how fast that future gets here, but a lot of people have tried to fight the future, and no one’s ever won,” he said.

Beshear added he believes a federal loan of up to $9.6 billion awarded by the Biden administration to help BlueOval SK build the two Kentucky battery plants and a third in Tennessee cannot be canceled by the Trump administration.

“We feel that the loan to BlueOval is done and completely enforceable,” the governor said.