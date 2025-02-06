CLEVELAND, Wis. — Hotels across Wisconsin expect to see an impact from the upcoming NFL Draft in April.

While many hotels and vacation rentals near Lambeau Field are already booked solid for the event, others further away from Green Bay are still hoping to fill their rooms. That means independent hotel operators are employing a number of strategies in order to book up their hotels.

Elle Kaderabek owns Highland Lodge, an inn just off Interstate 43 in Cleveland, located between Sheboygan and Manitowoc. Kaderabek said she is hoping to book out her entire hotel to a single group, rather than rent individual rooms.

“As of right now, I do have the property listed on Airbnb as well as VRBO as an entire buyout, and then I can also be contacted privately for an entire buyout,” said Kaderabek.

On Airbnb, the entire lodge is listed for $3,500 per night during the draft. Kaderabek said getting a booking would be a big boost during what is typically a slow season.

While some hotel owners see sites like Airbnb as competition, Kaderabek said she sees it as a good way to get the word out about her hotel to a different audience.

“Because I am such a small inn, only 10 rooms, Airbnb helps a little bit in the fact that I do have a large enough place to fit a group of 24 to 27, but with events like this, with so many people coming into the area, there just aren’t enough hotel rooms and there aren’t enough houses,” said Kaderabek.

Kaderabek said she has seen success in booking groups for past large events held in the state, including the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee last summer, and the Ryder Cup, which was held in nearby Kohler.